billy-joel-announces-stadium-run-dates-for-2019

Billy Joel has announced his touring plans for 2019, hitting up eight stadiums in North America, including four ballparks he has not played in the past.

For the first time this year, the “Uptown Girl” singer will play Camden Yards in Baltimore on July 26, where he is the first artist to ever perform at the home stadium of the Baltimore Orioles, ending a 20-year ban on concerts at the venue. He’s also playing his first concerts at Denver’s Coors Field on Aug. 8 as well as Globe Life Park, home to the Texas Rangers, in Arlington on Oct. 12.

Joel is starting his run on March 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix, before playing Miller Stadium in Milwaukee, his first performance at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers and his only Midwest show this summer. Joel is also playing Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia on May 24 and Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 14, his sixth concert at the stadium.

This summer, Joel is making his only European appearance on the tour, stopping at Wembley Stadium in London on June 22. And he’s continuing his residency at Madison Square Garden with his popular show booked through July. Earlier this month Joel performed his 60th show at Madison Square Garden as part of the long-running residency, and has played more than 100 shows at the venue over the course of his career.

Joel turns 70 this year on May 9 and is one of the highest grossing solo artists of all time, according to the Billboard Boxscore. In 2018, he grossed $70.2 million in tickets sales in front of 589,813 fans over 24 shows. Joel is represented by Dennis Arfa at Artist Group International.

