A blind Beyoncé fan has filed a class action lawsuit against the pop star’s production company Parkwood Entertainment claiming Beyonce.com’s interface is inaccessible to visually impaired users, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The suit claims the website’s image-based interface does not include alternative text and other common web tools required for text-to-speech software used by visually impaired individuals to browse the web.

The eponymous website features Beyoncé merchandise, videos, and music, among other exclusives; the woman who filed the suit says she discovered the accessibility issues when attempting to purchase a Holidayoncé Embroidered Pullover Hoodie. Parkwood, which Beyoncé founded in 2010, produced and released the singer’s last two visual albums, including her critically acclaimed Lemonade. It has also released music by Chloe x Halle and others.

The lawsuit argues Beyonce.com violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. It seeks an injunction forcing Parkwood to redesign the website so that visually impaired users can use it independently, as well as compensatory damages for any legally blind individual in the U.S. who has tried and failed to access the website.

Beyoncé was last sued by a former drummer who accused her of “extreme witchcraft” and murdering their pet kitten. You can read the full Parkwood accessibility lawsuit here.