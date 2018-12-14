Just one month after the release of the terrific FM!, Vince Staples is back with a song called “Home” from the new animated Spider-Man movie. The stomping, synth-heavy track finds Staples “at war with [his] emotions,” rapping about fighting for what’s right in a confusing and difficult world—much like Spider-Man himself you could say.

Co-released by Sony and Republic Records, the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack also includes music from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, Aminé, Duckwrth, Jaden Smith, Thutmose, Swae Lee, and Post Malone, as well XXXTentacion, who was initially teased as the soundtrack’s “special guest.” The animated film is also notable for featuring the first-ever black Spider-Man, with a new character named Miles Morales who becomes the heir to the Spider-Man throne after the tragic death of Peter Parker. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse arrives in theaters today. Listen to Vince Staples’ “Home” below.