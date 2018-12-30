News \
Taylor Swift Previews Four Songs From Netflix Concert Film
Taylor Swift’s Reputation concert film premieres on Netflix on New Year’s Eve, but a few media outlets have shared new teaser clips of the film ahead of its release. On Friday, four exclusive clips of the film were posted by outlets like ET, Access, Rolling Stone, and People, each of which reveal about 30 seconds of live footage from the film. In the clips, Swift performs “Blank Space,” “Delicate,” “Shake It Off,” and “Ready For It”—songs that have proven to be crowd favorites on her North American tour earlier this year. For “Shake It Off,” Swift brought out tourmates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, who perform the song as a group singalong with the crowd.
The concert film marks the conclusion of the last year of touring behind her most recent album Reputation, and was filmed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this October. Last month, Swift announced her new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group after parting ways with Nashville’s Big Machine Records, who’ve released every Taylor Swift album since her 2006 self-titled debut. Earlier this year, Swift voiced her support for Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, a first from an artist who, in her own words, has been “reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions” in the past. She later posted about her vote for Bredesen on Instagram, where she wrote, “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism.” Apparently, she also sometimes travels inside a huge suitcase, as confirmed by former One Direction member and past Swift collaborator Zayn Malik. Watch a few early clips of her Reputation Stadium Tour Concert film below.
Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.
“All Too Well” was never a single, and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it. Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can’t wait for you to see it in full starting at 12:01 AM December 31, pacific
Netflix marketing team: So for the poster, we were thinking- Me: CAN YOU MAKE ME LOOK LIKE A ZOMBIE HUNTER