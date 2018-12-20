SZA has responded to her unreleased music appearing today on Spotify. Nine previously unheard SZA tracks, including two featuring Kendrick Lamar, are currently listed on the platform as an album entitled Comethru, credited to an artist named Sister Solana, allegedly released on a label titled Scissor. Lamar’s features are credited to King Kenny. “These are random scratches from 2015,” SZA wrote on Instagram. “Def not new new! But… creative? And scary?”

The nature of the release remains unclear. Spin has reached out to representatives for SZA and Spotify and will update this post if either party responds. Several artists have spoken recently about the inefficacy of Spotify’s fraud protections, most notably Run the Jewels and former Def Jux rapper and producer El-P, who wrote on Twitter about the service in October.

“I regularly have to send take down notices not only for people using my name for their music and it appearing on my artist page but for people uploading my albums to their page and assumedly having my money diverted to them until we catch it,” El-P said. He noted that he pays the legal fees required to monitor and patrol Spotify for this type of fraud, and said Apple Music has a “more secure process.”

Update (9:45pm EST): Comethru has been removed from Spotify, though the artist page for Sister Solana remains on the platform with no releases listed.