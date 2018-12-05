Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new cover of The Cure’s classic track, “Friday I’m In Love.” Recorded during a live in-studio session with Spotify, Bridgers’ version trades the bright, sunshiny instrumentation of the original song for a more stripped-down feel. Beginning with nothing but a minimal piano note, the Boygenius singer delivers haunting vocal melodies that double up over time. As always with Bridgers’ sound, every note is meticulous, and nothing is ever too much. She also performed a live version of Stranger in the Alps’ “Scott Street,” which stays mostly true to the mood of the original.

Bridgers has been on something of a covering spree recently, debuting her own versions of Tom Petty’s “It’ll All Work Out,” Alex G’s “Powerful Man,” and McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” With fellow Boygenius members Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in tow, she also been performing live covers of tracks from The Killers and Dixie Chicks. Hear both tracks from the Spotify Studios sessions below.