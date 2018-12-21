Nicki Minaj Announces Juice WRLD to Replace Future on European Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj has announced that Chicago rapper Juice WRLD will replace Future on the European leg of her tour. The European leg kicks off in Munich in February and wraps up in Geneva at the end of March.

“I’m so excited to bring the full Nicki Minaj experience to my fans in Europe,” Minaj said in a statement. “I have been carefully crafting the most exhilarating, unique, memorable piece of art to share with my incredible fans. I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books.”

In August, Minaj and previous co-headliner Future abruptly canceled the North American leg of their joint tour because Minaj’s rep said that she wanted to “reevaluate elements of production” and “contribute more time to rehearsal.” Just hours before the cancelation was announced, Page Six ran an item claiming that ticket sales were low. At the time, Minaj said that North American dates would be rescheduled for May 2019. Those dates have yet to be announced.