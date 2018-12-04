Kanye West is in the doghouse with the gods of Broadway and the theater, and it’s deserved. What he did is much more offensive than, for instance, saying “Macbeth” instead of “the Scottish play” backstage. On Monday, West and Kim Kardashian West attended opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway, a musical featuring 35 songs by the pop icon and actress, and West became absorbed in his phone so conspicuously that one of the actors—the fella who plays Sonny Bono—tweeted at him to stop.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” the fella, who is named Jarrod Spector, wrote. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Instead of taking umbrage with the actor’s dripping sarcasm, West apologized effusively. He wrote that “the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.” There is a charm to this seemingly sincere statement of contrition, but unfortunately, singing out loud during a Broadway show isn’t that much less rude than texting in it. This isn’t some mere regional summerstock production of Hairspray, Kanye; this is Broadway!

Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018