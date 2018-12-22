News \
Watch Kacey Musgraves on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Country crossover superstar Kacey Musgraves made an appearance on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, where she served as one of the episode’s guest judges along with Ciara. Dressed in bedazzled denim chaps, Musgraves gave the queens feedback in a singing, songwriting, and dancing challenge, where she complimented Naomi Smalls’ songwriting abilities.
Earlier this year, Musgraves played her song “Love Is A Wild Thing” on Kimmel, later covering Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know” and Roger Millers’ “Kansas City Star” in various capacities. Her fourth album Golden Hour was released in March, and was one of our favorite albums of the year. The album also contained two of our favorite songs of 2018: “Slow Burn” and “Space Cowboy.” The followup to her 2016 holiday album A Very Kacey Christmas, Golden Hour also earned four Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance, and Best Country Song with “Space Cowboy.” Watch clips from her RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance below.
