John Prine Announces 2019 World Tour

John Prine has announced an extensive slate of 2019 tour dates behind his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness. The 72-year-old will play 39 shows between February and December with stops in New Zealand, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. This adds to Prine’s previously announced four-day festival scheduled for November in the Dominican Republic.

Prine also received three Grammy nominations this morning. The Tree of Forgiveness, Prine’s first LP of original material in 13 years, was nominated for Best Americana Album, and its songs “Summer’s End” and “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” are up for Best American Roots Song. The honors come one month after Prine was nominated for the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. You can read our review of his album here.

Tyler Childers will accompany Prine’s New Zealand and Australia run, while I’m With Her and Kathleen Edwards will open select U.S. dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale December 14 and can be purchased via Prine’s website. View the full 2019 schedule below.

John Prine 2019 Tour Dates

February 27—Auckland, New Zealand—Bruce Mason Centre (with Tyler Childers)

February 28—Christchurch, New Zealand—Isaac Theatre Royal (with Tyler Childers)

March 2—Wellington, New Zealand—TSB Arena (with Tyler Childers)

March 5—Brisbane, Australia—The Tivoli (with Tyler Childers)

March 7—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre (with Tyler Childers)

March 9—Sydney, Australia—State Theatre (with Tyler Childers)

April 5—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall

April 6—La Grange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre

April 12—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

April 13—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre

May 17—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

May 18—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

May 24—Appleton, WI—Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

May 25—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts

May 31—Minneapolis, MN—Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium

June 1—Duluth, MN—Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

June 8—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia

June 21—Buffalo, NY—Shea’s Performing Arts Center

June 23—Tappan, NY—Rockland-Bergen Music Festival

July 13—Center City, KY—Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater

July 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony (with I’m With Her)

July 30—Red Butte, CO—Red Butte Gardens

August 4—Seattle, WA—Woodland Park Zoo

August 6—Vancouver, BC—Queen Elizabeth Theatre (with Kathleen Edwards)

August 8—Banff, AB—Shaw Amphitheatre (with Kathleen Edwards)

August 9—Calgary, AB—Jack Singer Concert Hall (with Kathleen Edwards)

August 23—Gävle, Sweden—Gävle Konserthus

August 25—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival

August 27—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Konsurthus

August 30—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso

August 31—Deurne, Belgium—Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

September 2—Paris, France—Alhambra Theatre Music Hall

September 4—Berlin, Germany—Columbiahalle

September 6—London, U.K.—Royal Festival Hall

September 8—Edinburgh, U.K.—Edinburgh Festival Theatre

September 9—Manchester, U.K.—Bridgewater Hall

October 3—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater

November 11-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All The Best Fest

December 6—Orlando, FL—Bob Carr Theater

December 7—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall