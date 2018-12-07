News \
John Prine Announces 2019 World Tour
John Prine has announced an extensive slate of 2019 tour dates behind his latest album The Tree of Forgiveness. The 72-year-old will play 39 shows between February and December with stops in New Zealand, Australia, the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. This adds to Prine’s previously announced four-day festival scheduled for November in the Dominican Republic.
Prine also received three Grammy nominations this morning. The Tree of Forgiveness, Prine’s first LP of original material in 13 years, was nominated for Best Americana Album, and its songs “Summer’s End” and “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” are up for Best American Roots Song. The honors come one month after Prine was nominated for the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. You can read our review of his album here.
Tyler Childers will accompany Prine’s New Zealand and Australia run, while I’m With Her and Kathleen Edwards will open select U.S. dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale December 14 and can be purchased via Prine’s website. View the full 2019 schedule below.
John Prine 2019 Tour Dates
February 27—Auckland, New Zealand—Bruce Mason Centre (with Tyler Childers)
February 28—Christchurch, New Zealand—Isaac Theatre Royal (with Tyler Childers)
March 2—Wellington, New Zealand—TSB Arena (with Tyler Childers)
March 5—Brisbane, Australia—The Tivoli (with Tyler Childers)
March 7—Melbourne, Australia—Palais Theatre (with Tyler Childers)
March 9—Sydney, Australia—State Theatre (with Tyler Childers)
April 5—Atlanta, GA—Atlanta Symphony Hall
April 6—La Grange, GA—Sweetland Amphitheatre
April 12—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre
April 13—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
May 17—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre
May 18—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
May 24—Appleton, WI—Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
May 25—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts
May 31—Minneapolis, MN—Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium
June 1—Duluth, MN—Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
June 8—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia
June 21—Buffalo, NY—Shea’s Performing Arts Center
June 23—Tappan, NY—Rockland-Bergen Music Festival
July 13—Center City, KY—Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater
July 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony (with I’m With Her)
July 30—Red Butte, CO—Red Butte Gardens
August 4—Seattle, WA—Woodland Park Zoo
August 6—Vancouver, BC—Queen Elizabeth Theatre (with Kathleen Edwards)
August 8—Banff, AB—Shaw Amphitheatre (with Kathleen Edwards)
August 9—Calgary, AB—Jack Singer Concert Hall (with Kathleen Edwards)
August 23—Gävle, Sweden—Gävle Konserthus
August 25—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival
August 27—Oslo, Norway—Oslo Konsurthus
August 30—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso
August 31—Deurne, Belgium—Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
September 2—Paris, France—Alhambra Theatre Music Hall
September 4—Berlin, Germany—Columbiahalle
September 6—London, U.K.—Royal Festival Hall
September 8—Edinburgh, U.K.—Edinburgh Festival Theatre
September 9—Manchester, U.K.—Bridgewater Hall
October 3—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater
November 11-15—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic—All The Best Fest
December 6—Orlando, FL—Bob Carr Theater
December 7—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall