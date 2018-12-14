Gang of Four Announce New Album HAPPY NOW, North American Tour

Gang of Four have announced their 10th studio album HAPPY NOW. The followup to 2015’s What Happens Next, the LP is being released by the PledgeMusic community platform. The announcement arrives with news that the band is setting out on a North American tour starting this February, with dates in San Diego, San Francisco, Hollywood, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, New York, and more. The band’s latest release, their Complicit EP dropped back in April, and featured Ivanka Trump’s face on the cover, seemingly in reference to a line she said during an interview CBS This Morning when asked about her complicity in the Trump administration. The EP also featured a song named after the president’s daughter and senior advisor, titled “Ivanka (Things You Can’t Have).” Find the band’s 2019 tour dates below.

Gang of Four 2019 tour dates:

2/4 Tustin, CA – Marty’s On Newport

2/5 San Diego, CA – The Casbah

2/6 Hollywood, CA – Roxy Theatre

2/8 Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

2/9 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

2/11 Denver, CO – Global Hall

2/12 Ohama, NE – Slow Down

2/13 Evanston, IL – Space

2/14 Shank Hall – Milwaukee, WI

2/16 Detroit, MI – El Club

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

2/19 Somerville, MA – Once Ballroom

2/20 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

2/21 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

2/22 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

2/23 Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

2/24 Woodstock, NY – The Colony

2/25 Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade NYC