Comedic New Zealand folk team Flight of the Conchords performed a new song called “Father and Son” during their recent HBO comedy special Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo, which premiered back in October. Today, “Father and Son” has been officially released as a single by the duo. The amusing song about a divorced father spending time with his son was recorded during the London performance, so it comes complete with audience laughs and applause.

The Conchords went on a reunion tour in 2016 where they played old favorites and new music, including “Father and Son.” It was their first tour since their HBO show was canceled in 2009. The duo also performed the track in September on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they also talked about what they’ve been up to since going on hiatus after the end of their show. Flight of the Conchords’ last album I Told You I Was Freaky was released in 2009. Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo is currently available to be seen on HBO’s streaming services. Listen to “Father and Son” below.