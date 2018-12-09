Cardi B Changes “Motorsport” Lyric, Raps About Divorcing Offset

Cardi B and Offset recently called it quits, saying on Instagram that they’re ending a marriage that took place in secret last October and resulted in the birth of their daughter Kulture this July. The two notably collaborated on the single “Motor Sport” with Nicki Minaj, and in a recent performance at the Jingle Ball in New York, Cardi performed the single live, changing the lyrics to be about her recent breakup, as TMZ points out.

“I get up set off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Yeah, we gon’ get a divorce,” she rapped, changing a line originally about selling their sex tape as porn into a charged statement about their breakup.

The audience certainly recognized the modified lyric, and it looks like Offset may have as well, writing today on Twitter that he misses Cardi. TMZ also notes that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper performed without the 8-carat diamond ring that Offset gave to her with their engagement. Maybe this really does mean things are over between them for good.

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy was released in April and was recently nominated for five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She was recently released without bail for charges brought against her over an alleged brawl that took place in August. Her ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj has continued throughout most of this year, with Cardi most recently telling the Queen rapper to “focus on your craft.” Watch a clip of her lyric-changing Jingle Ball performance below.

Cardi B remixed the lyrics to ‘Motor Sport’ to say “I turn Offset on. I told him the other day we should get divorced” pic.twitter.com/tIeK8XXCmK — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 9, 2018