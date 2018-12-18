Cardi B was the latest guest on James Corden’s strangely beloved Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show. Just one of many examples of Cardi’s natural skill as a comedian, the rapper almost forces Corden into a straight-man role as she raps her singles “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Drip,” and “Bartier Cardi” at passerbys. “Stay in school or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts!” she yells out the window at a random gaggle of school children. “Tell your mommy to buy my single!” Cardi lists her five extremely expensive cars, before explaining that she can’t drive. This prompts Corden to give her a driving lesson, at which she does poorly.

The segment ends up with Cardi performin “I Like It” at a dance class at the Culver City Senior Center. At the end, an elderly man she is dancing with asks if she “is looking for a significant other,” to which she replies “Sure,” either a purposeful or accident nod to her recent drama with her estranged husband Offset. Watch the Carpool Karaoke segment below.