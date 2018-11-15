Taylor Swift Actually Travels Inside a Huge Suitcase, According to Zayn

Last July, the celebrity photo service Splash News captured the internet’s imagination with an image, showing two burly men carrying a large trunk from Taylor Swift’s New York residence toward a vehicle on the curb, that was originally captioned, “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment into her truck.” Given Swift’s notoriously tight grip over her public image, the scene was absurd yet somehow plausible—until a Splash representative told Spin that the company was, after speaking to Swift’s camp, retracting the copy because it could not verify Swift’s presence inside the suitcase.

Well, my friends, we can happily report that Zayn Malik has lent new credibility to, if not outright verification of, the fan theory in this otherwise needless British Vogue cover story. Buried in the profile’s 16th paragraph, below nearly 2,000 words considered more newsworthy by the magazine’s editors, Malik said of Swift, “She was travelling around in a suitcase.” The writer notes that Malik shared this with his “eyes agog.” No further information is provided about when or where Zayn witnessed the world’s biggest pop star stuffed inside luggage, just the implication that the former One Direction member dropped the revelation while discussing Swift’s “ability to avoid the paparazzi.”

Swift’s publicist has not responded to a request seeking confirmation or denial of Zayn’s claim. For now, all we have is the photo and the word of Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend. Let your mind wander as you see fit.

