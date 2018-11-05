Smino – “KLINK”

Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino has shared “KLINK” from his forthcoming sophomore album NØIR. His longtime producer Monte Booker loops a dense flamenco guitar riff that Smino commands with characteristically frenzied flows and a hook like Future’s cracking “King’s Dead” falsetto on Adderall. The song follows the Sango-produced “L.M.F.” as the album’s second single.

Smino released his full-length studio debut blkswn last March and appeared more recently alongside Saba on the posse cut “Ace” from Noname’s excellent September album Room 25. His “Anita (Remix)” featuring T-Pain was one of our favorite songs of 2017. NØIR is scheduled for release on Friday via Downtown Records.

Listen to “KLINK” below.