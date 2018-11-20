View this post on Instagram

Real fun show #lastnight when #LenaDunham #BenLee and an ensemble of friends threw down for #ChampagneSuperAnalysis a celebration/exploration of the relationship between #Noel and #Liam told through dialogue and song. A benefit for #HollywoodFoodCoalition 11/18/18 1) Ben and Lena are ❤ 2-3) Handsome surprise #BradPitt kicks off the program and charms our hosts 4) #SpikeJonze helped to voice our characters! 5) #LisaLoeb !! So great to have her back on our stage with #TaylorLocke