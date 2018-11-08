News \

Eagles of Death Metal Announce Vinyl-Exclusive Covers Album

Eagles of Death Metal Performs At L'Olympia In Paris
CREDIT: Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Eagles of Death Metal have announced an upcoming album of covers. Titled Pigeons of Shit Metal in reference to an on-stage diss once directed at the band by Axl Rose, the album includes EoDM covers of songs originally written by the Pixies, the Ramones, the Distillers, AC/DC, Love and Rockets, Queens of the Stone Age, Guns N’ Roses, and more. The limited edition record is a vinyl exclusive, and features artwork by QotSA frontman Josh Homme, with physical copies available in cyan blue, glow-in-the dark green, neon pink, and milky clear spatter, as well as traditional black vinyl. Preorder the album, which is limited to 500 copies, here via Last Hurrah Records.

