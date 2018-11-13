Dave Grohl Cooks Barbecue for Firefighters Battling Los Angeles Wildfires

As the Woolsey Fire ravages Southern California, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has been doing his part to spread some kindness.

Grohl brought his Backbeat BBQ to a group of firefighters who have been combating the flames to thank them for their service on Monday (Nov. 12). “It was awesome to get a visit tonight from Dave Grohl of the @foofighters,” Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 wrote on Instagram. “He also treated us to some of his own @backbeatbbq . Thanks Dave! It was excellent!”

Grohl recently created an Instagram page for his new barbecue brand @backbeatbbq, and has compared cooking his food to songwriting in an interview.

The devastating California fires have killed at least 44 people and claimed thousands of structures including the homes of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and Neil Young.

View the fire station’s Instagram post about the rocker’s visit below, and check out footage of Grohl cooking here.

