Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, & T.I. to Judge Netflix Hip-Hop Competition Show

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. have signed on to judge Rhythm + Flow, an upcoming hip-hop competition reality show from Netflix. Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes filmed in multiple cities including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, the three main judges and a series of local guest judges will “search for the next breakout hip-hop star.”

Rhythm + Flow will be Netflix’s first foray into the genre of music competition shows. Auditions will begin this fall, with the show set to debut on Netflix sometime in fall 2019. John Legend, Jesse Collins, and Jeff Gaspin are also attached to produce, and Deadline reports that the project has been in development for over a year.

I’m thrilled to share this news! .@iamcardib, @chancetherapper, and @Tip are helping undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams as judges in Rhythm + Flow, @Netflix’s first music competition show set to debut in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ZbOn6gN0ko — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 13, 2018

This story originally appeared on Stereogum.