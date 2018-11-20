It is the time of year for the big holiday specials to start appearing on television. Yesterday was Jimmy Kimmel Live’s annual (RED) holiday special, in which Kimmel throws a star-studded event for Bono’s (RED) charity that works to increase AIDS awareness. Plenty of notable names stopped by the show last night, including Chris Rock, Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Kirsten Bell, Zoe Saldana, Snoop Dogg, and Brad Paisley.

The event also included an interesting (and a little bit confounding) duet between—as Kimmel would put it in his introduction, “two men with no last names”—Bono and Pharrell. The two performed a solemn, jazz lounge rendition of the Bee Gees’ classic record “Stayin’ Alive.” The piano-based ballad style of their performance seemed to confuse everyone watching, but it still managed to be engaging.

Other highlights from the night included a celebrity sing-a-long of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s holiday record “We’re Going To Hell” and an interview with Bono where he promised that he and Lady Gaga would write a song for a lucky (RED) contributor for a sweepstakes they are holding. Watch the “Stayin’ Alive” performance and a few other clips from last night’s show below.