“I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours,” Axl Rose told the crowd at a show in Dubai on Sunday. “So instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can for you.”

Despite his apparent illness, the Guns N’ Roses frontman performed about 20 songs of a planned 28-song set. Slash later confirmed that Rose was indeed “severely ill,” but wanted to power through so as not to disappoint fans. Bassist Duff McKagan called Rose’s performance “a damn miracle.” The band have been touring consistently since 2016, with just a few planned dates remaining in what is already the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time. Watch Axl Rose comment on his illness below.