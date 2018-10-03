Swizz Beatz today released a collaborative single with Young Thug titled “25 Soldiers” ahead of his comeback album Poison’s release next month. The track, produced by AraabMusik, features a two-minute stretch of Thugger—who named a song after Swizz on 2016’s Jeffery—twisting playful boasts and threats, including Chili’s and Red Lobster punchlines, couched by the Bronx super-producer’s monotone hook. Zane Lowe premiered the song on Beats 1 and a Vincent Lou-directed video, set in a warehouse in the middle of an war zone, dropped soon after. It follows the Lil Wayne-featuring “Pistol on My Side (P.O.M.S)” as the second single from Swizz’s forthcoming album, set to drop on November 2. Watch the “25 Soldiers” video below.