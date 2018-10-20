Liam Gallagher Live Tweets Listening to Radiohead: “How The Fuck Did These Teds Get Big”

Last night, Liam Gallagher listened to Radiohead. He wasn’t a fan. The former Oasis singer has talked shit about Radiohead before — “Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break!” — and last night, he went on a lengthy, late-night, nigh-incomprehensible tweetstorm about the band. “The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss,” he wrote. “How the fuck did these teds get big.”

So I’m in this crazy house everyfucker is banging on about the band radio play help — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Some tunecall creepy fuvker — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Planet tickle — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

The bond — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

I’m out — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

How the fuck did these teds get big — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police that’s it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Karma police ffs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Cmon ya cunts Karna police — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

What album is this fuvking karma police on — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Rite it’s going off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Yeah jet lag is sorted now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Don’t you dare sumise that there was alcohol involved your on thin ice as you were x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018

Shitting on Radiohead might actually be the one the Gallagher brothers can agree on. Is a mutual disdain for Radiohead enough to base an Oasis reunion on?

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.