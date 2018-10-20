News \
Liam Gallagher Live Tweets Listening to Radiohead: “How The Fuck Did These Teds Get Big”
Last night, Liam Gallagher listened to Radiohead. He wasn’t a fan. The former Oasis singer has talked shit about Radiohead before — “Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break!” — and last night, he went on a lengthy, late-night, nigh-incomprehensible tweetstorm about the band. “The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss,” he wrote. “How the fuck did these teds get big.”
So I’m in this crazy house everyfucker is banging on about the band radio play help
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Some tunecall creepy fuvker
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Planet tickle
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
The bond
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
I’m out
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Ffs
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
How the fuck did these teds get big
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Karma police that’s it
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Karma police ffs
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Cmon ya cunts Karna police
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
What album is this fuvking karma police on
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Rite it’s going off
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Yeah jet lag is sorted now
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Don’t you dare sumise that there was alcohol involved your on thin ice as you were x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 20, 2018
Shitting on Radiohead might actually be the one the Gallagher brothers can agree on. Is a mutual disdain for Radiohead enough to base an Oasis reunion on?
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.