lana-del-rey-addresses-sentencing-of-her-stalker

A man convicted of stalking Lana Del Rey has been sentenced to one year in prison, WESH reports. Michael Shawn Hunt, 43, was arrested with a knife outside the singer’s Orlando concert in February after police were tipped off to “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media. Hunt pleaded no contest to stalking, and weapons charges and charges of aggravated stalking against him were dropped.

Lana Del Rey addressed the incident at her Atlanta concert the day after Hunt’s arrest. “I am actually just feeling a little more emotional than I thought after what happened in Orlando, but I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight,” she told the audience. “And actually I was feeling totally fine, and then just got, I don’t know, a little bit nervous when I got on stage. So I just want to say that I am super happy to be with you guys, and if I’m a little bit feathery, just bear with me.”

Today, she’s taken to social media to address the sentencing. She posted a screenshot of an article about the sentencing on her Instagram story and commented, “Alsoooo…If you bring weapons to the show with plans to use them and ur posting about it -the police will probably know about it before I do like they did in Orlando.” On Twitter, she added, “I’m just saying bringing weapons into the mix is on another level.” See below.

I’m just saying bringing weapons into the mix is on another level. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 20, 2018

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.