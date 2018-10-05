AlunaGeorge – “Cold Blooded Creatures” (ft. Bryson Tiller)

English R&B duo AlunaGeorge have teamed up with Bryson Tiller on a new track titled “Cold Blooded Creatures.” Taken from their brand-new Champagne Eyes EP, “Cold Blooded Creatures” is a woozy, R&B slowjam that finds vocalist Aluna Francis harmonizing over Tiller’s rich vibrato. Champagne Eyes also includes an appearance from Cautious Clay on the track “Superior Emotion,” as well as Harlem Shake veteran Baauer on the EP’s title track. AlunaGeorge’s last album I Remember was released in 2016. Hear “Cold Blooded Creatures” below.