Yesterday, Thom Yorke announced that a double album of his soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming remake of Suspiria would be released on October 26 by XL Recordings. Today, the Radiohead singer and songwriter has announced a series of “album playback” parties for the album in London, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Milan, Madrid, Mexico City, and Tokyo. All events are scheduled to take place next week, and those interested in attending have until 11:00 AM EST (4pm BST) Thursday, September 6 to request a spot (you can do so here). Attendees will be chosen at random and contacted before the end of the day on Friday of this week.

Yorke released “Suspirium,” a track featuring vocals from the album, yesterday. He previously teased music from Suspiria on Twitter and in the teaser and full trailer for the movie. At a panel at the Venice Film Festival, where Guadagnino’s film premiered, Yorke compared his process in writing the score to “making spells.” Yorke will be embarking on a solo United States tour in November.