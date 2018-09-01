Thom Yorke Compares Composing Suspiria Film Score to “Making Spells”

Thom Yorke spoke on a panel at the Venice Film Festival this year, where he discussed his compositions for the upcoming Luca Guadgnino-directed horror film Suspiria and its accompanying soundtrack. In a clip of the event that has made its way onto Instagram, Yorke describes his compositional process as something entirely different from his songwriting work with Radiohead, instead more akin to “making spells.”

“There’s a way of repeating in music which can hypnotize, and I kept thinking to myself it was a form of making spells. So when I was working in my studio, I was making spells,” he told the audience. “That sounds really stupid but that’s how I was thinking about it. It was a sort of freedom I’d not had before: I’m not working in the format of a song or arrangement, I’m just exploring. I’m putting things out into my studio and seeing what my studio is bringing back.”

Suspiria hits theaters this October 26. Yesterday, the Radiohead frontman shared a brief clip containing a possible excerpt of his Suspiria compositions on Twitter, and a full-length trailer for the film was released earlier this month. Watch a clip of his Venice Film Festival appearance below.