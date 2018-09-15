Sufjan Stevens To Release Songs for Christmas on Vinyl for the First Time

Sufjan Stevens is releasing his 2006 Songs for Christmas collection on vinyl for the first time. The 42-song, five-EP release—which includes both traditional Christmas songs and original compositions from the songwriter—will be released November 9 via Asthmatic Kitty. The five-record boxset comes with song charts on the back of each sleeve, and the new updated CD version includes 5 CDs, stickers, poster, and songbook. His seminal 2005 album Illinois was reissued in 2015 for its 10th anniversary, while 2006’s The Avalanche was reissued earlier this year. Revisit our list of the best Sufjan Stevens Christmas songs here.