Phoenix performed last night at the second night of their Fonda Theater residency in Los Angeles and during their set, the Parisian band brought out Beck to play his songs “Lost Cause” and “Jack-Ass” with the band.

“Every night we play in LA has to be special,” Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars said before the crowd. “I think there’s almost one LA reference in every single song that we have. So this is one of your anthems.”

Beck then appeared on stage and the band dove into their rendition of his song “Lost Cause” with Beck himself singing. Beck then stuck around to perform the song “Jack-Ass” afterward. Watch it happen below.