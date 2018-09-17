Paul McCartney saves a budding potential relationship just by the sheer force of being Paul McCartney in his video for “Back in Brazil,” from the recently released Egypt Station. The folksy island jam acts a soundtrack for the story of a beautiful Brazilian woman who invites a potential paramour to a Paul McCartney concert but unfortunately gets stood up due to unforeseen circumstances. Everything is alright though because at the concert, Paul picks her out of the audience and invites her onstage to dance, and the power of this moment is enough to make her forgive her date when he comes rushing back to her to apologize. It’s a sweet story for a cute record. Paul McCartney starts his North American tour tonight. Check out the video for “Back in Brazil” below.