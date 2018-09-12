LCD Soundsystem have reworked Chic’s “I Want Your Love” for Spotify’s Singles series. The indie outfit combined the 1978 track from C’est Chic with their own single “home” from their 2010 album This is Happening. The new track was released along with a live rendition of “tonite” from american dream. They join Death Cab for Cutie, Courtney Barnett, and Lykke Li in performing covers for the streaming service.

LCD Soundsystem recently released remixes to “i used to” and “oh baby” from their aforementioned album american dream. Chic is set to release their first album in 26 years Friday and have shared singles “Sober” featuring Craig David and Stefflon Don, “Till the World Falls,” and “Boogie All Night” with NAO and Mura Masa. Stream LCD Soundystem’s Spotify singles below.