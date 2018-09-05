Joni Mitchell will celebrate her 75th birthday in November, a feat that feels particularly notable after a very serious health crisis posed a threat to this momentous occasion just a few years ago. To mark the birthday, the singer-songwriter has planned an All-Star tribute concert—titled Joni 75—which will feature Mitchell herself alongside a number of legendary artists including Glen Hansard, Chaka Khan, Norah Jones, Emmylou Harris, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal, and Rufus Wainwright. The guests will perform Mitchell’s songs from her long, iconic career.

The event is scheduled for two nights, November 6 and Joni Mitchell’s actual birthday November 7, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon in Los Angeles. The Pavillon will also be hosting a charity birthday dinner for Mitchell. Tickets for the two night tribute show is available on Joni Mitchell’s website.