Father John Misty Announces Live At Third Man Records

Only a few months after releasing God’s Favorite Customer, Father John Misty has announced a new live album, Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records. The album was recorded last year during an impromptu acoustic session by Misty at the Third Man Records studio in Nashville. The performance includes stripped-down versions of several notable Father John tracks, including “I Love You, Honeybear” and “I’m Writing a Novel.” Along with the album announcement, Father John Misty also released his performance of “So I’m Growing Old On Magic Mountain” from the studio session.

Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records is due out September 28 and available for pre-order at the Third Man Records website now. Misty is currently on the U.S. leg of his world tour. Listen to “So I’m Growing Old On Magic Mountain” and view the full tracklist below.



Father John Misty: Live At Third Man Records track list:

1. I Love You, Honeybear

2. I’m Writing A Novel

3. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings

4. Chateau Lobby #4 (In C for Two Virgins)

5. So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain

6. Holy Shit

7. Everyman Needs a Companion