The Foo Fighters have postponed two Canadian dates on their Concrete and Gold tour after Dave Grohl lost his voice. According to an announcement made on the band’s Facebook page, the shows will be moved to late October.

“Foo Fighters have had to reschedule two shows on the Canadian leg of the Concrete and Gold tour: September 4 in Edmonton at Rogers Place and September 6 in Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome,” the announcement read. “The new Edmonton date is now October 22 and the new Calgary date is October 23.” Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, and refunds will be issued at point of purchase until September 25.

Per the band’s statement, Grohl is currently on vocal rest, commenting “Grohl was referring to an incident over the weekend where the U2 singer had to cut a concert in Berlin short after abruptly losing his voice. He later assured fans that after receiving medical care, he’ll “be back to full voice for the rest of the tour.”

Foo Fighters plan on resuming their tour in Vancouver on September 8.

At least Grohl didn’t break any bones this time out.