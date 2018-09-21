Coldplay, Members Of Red Hot Chili Peppers & More to Jam at Will Ferrell’s ‘Best Night’ Cancer Benefit

Will Ferrell has announced a killer lineup for his “Best Night of Your Life” charity fundraiser, which will take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 6. The event will feature appearances from Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jim Jefferies, Michelle Wolf, Zooey Deschanel, Kumail Nanjiani, Jerrod Carmichael, Brody Stevens and many more.

In addition to that murder’s row of comedians and late night hosts, the “Best Night” event will also have a rocking all-star band led by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s self-proclaimed Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All Stars. The group will feature vocalists Brad Paisley and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, guitarists Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and the Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer, as well as Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with all proceeds benefiting Cancer for College, which provides college scholarships for cancer survivors.

