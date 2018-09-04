Andrew W.K is as energetic as ever in his new video for “You’re Not Alone,” the title-track off this year’s full-length album. The visual, directed by Jon Danovic, finds W.K. serenading the camera through a negative-image filter, unabashedly riffing his pizza -haped guitar and spewing self-love lines like “make your dreams your destiny!”

“‘You’re Not Alone’, as a song, an album, and a video, seeks to acknowledge and amplify the presence of a power that’s both dark and light – to celebrate the transcendent beauty in both negative and positive experiences while maintaining a determined and resilient spirit throughout,” W.K. told Stereogum in a statement.

The video follows the visuals for “Ever Again” and “Music Is Worth Living For” from the California rocker’s seventh album. He’s currently on a North American tour; check out the full dates here. Watch the video below.