The Adult Swim Singles Program is kicking off another year of new music doled out in weekly installments, as Pitchfork reports. Neneh Cherry, Jay Som, Saba, Com Truise, and Autechre are among the artists who will release songs through the program in the coming weeks.

The new singles series precedes Adult Swim’s music and comedy festival, set to take place in Los Angeles next month. The three-day festival kicks off on Friday, October 5 and features artists including Atlanta rapper Father, Open Mike Eagle, Clams Casino, Run the Jewels, Com Truise, and T-Pain, among others. Comedians on the bill include Hannibal Buress, Jo Firestone, and Jena Friedman. Passes can be purchased here.

Last year’s edition of the Singles Program boasted an impressive lineup, including a 16-minute Sleep song and a surprise Kevin Shields/Brian Eno collaboration titled “Only Once Away My Son.” This season’s first single comes from the aforementioned Father and features Lil House Phone. Check out “Fashionista” below.