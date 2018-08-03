Travis Scott Shares Three Astroworld Outtakes

Travis Scott just released the 17-track Astroworld, with a plethora of guests like Tame Impala, Frank Ocean, Drake, and James Blake, among others. Despite this, he’s not done sharing songs yet. On Scott and DJ Chase B’s Apple Music show .wav radio, Scott spoke about working on the record with people like Kevin Parker (of Tame Impala) and Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), then premiered three songs that did not make the cut:”Part Time,” “Zoom” featuring Gunna, and “Houdini” featuring Playboy Carti, who released his own Die Lit earlier this year.

Listen to the full episode and hear the three new songs on Apple Music.