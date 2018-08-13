Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has announced an upcoming Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes U.S. tour with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual collaborator Tarik Barri. The concert will be a “live electronic performance” featuring songs from Yorke’s two solo albums, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes and The Eraser, as well as Atoms for Peace, his side project with Godrich. Cellist and past Radiohead/Jonny Greenwood collaborator Oliver Coates will open all the shows. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia this November and will cross the country to finish in Las Vegas in December.

Yorke toured Europe with Godrich, Barri, and Coates earlier this year, while Radiohead just wrapped their own U.S. summer tour at the beginning of this month. Yorke and Barri also recently collaborated on an audiovisual installation project at Berlin’s Institute for Sound and Music. In the past few months Yorke has used his Twitter account to share some mysterious phrases and images, prompting fan speculation that he could be preparing a new, non-Radiohead project. There’s been no announcement as yet, and the latest tour still takes its name from Yorke’s most recent solo album, 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.

Check out all of Thom Yorke’s newly announced U.S. tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17.

Thom Yorke winter 2018 U.S. tour dates

November 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 24 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre-Boch Center

November 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 30 — Washington, DC @ John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall

December 1 — Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

December 2 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

December 4 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 5 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at the University of Minnesota

December 8 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

December 9 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

December 11 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

December 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

December 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 17 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

December 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan