News \
Thom Yorke Announces U.S. Tour
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has announced an upcoming Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes U.S. tour with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual collaborator Tarik Barri. The concert will be a “live electronic performance” featuring songs from Yorke’s two solo albums, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes and The Eraser, as well as Atoms for Peace, his side project with Godrich. Cellist and past Radiohead/Jonny Greenwood collaborator Oliver Coates will open all the shows. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia this November and will cross the country to finish in Las Vegas in December.
Yorke toured Europe with Godrich, Barri, and Coates earlier this year, while Radiohead just wrapped their own U.S. summer tour at the beginning of this month. Yorke and Barri also recently collaborated on an audiovisual installation project at Berlin’s Institute for Sound and Music. In the past few months Yorke has used his Twitter account to share some mysterious phrases and images, prompting fan speculation that he could be preparing a new, non-Radiohead project. There’s been no announcement as yet, and the latest tour still takes its name from Yorke’s most recent solo album, 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.
Check out all of Thom Yorke’s newly announced U.S. tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17.
Thom Yorke winter 2018 U.S. tour dates
November 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
November 24 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre-Boch Center
November 26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 30 — Washington, DC @ John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall
December 1 — Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre
December 2 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre
December 4 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 5 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
December 6 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at the University of Minnesota
December 8 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
December 9 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
December 11 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
December 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
December 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
December 17 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
December 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
December 20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
December 22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan