Thom Yorke has posted a short teaser of what seems to be new music to his Twitter today. It’s a short piano instrumental in the mode of some of the music the Radiohead frontman recently premiered in the full trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake. The accompanying image in the tweet is the silhouette of a dancer, which further encourages the assumption that this material is Suspiria related, seeing that the film is set in a eerie German dance school.

Yorke announced that he was soundtracking the highly anticipated horror remake last year, mentioning that he was inspired by Vangelis’ soundtrack for the original Blade Runner. It marks his first feature film scoring project. Suspiria’s first teaser premiered in June, featuring music from Yorke. Suspiria, which stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Jessica Harper, premieres at the Venice Film Festival this weekend, prior to its wide release on October 26. Yorke is set to embark on a solo U.S. tour in late November. Earlier this year, Yorke contributed original compositions to a 360-degree audiovisual installation which premiered at Berlin’s Martin-Gropius-Bau. Radiohead recently concluded a summer North American tour.

Listen to the mysterious snippet below.