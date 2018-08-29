The Mountain Goats – “Blood Bank” (Bon Iver Cover)

The Mountain Goats have recorded a trio of covers for Aquarium Drunkard’s Lagniappe Sessions series, including a rendition of Bon Iver’s 2009 record “Blood Bank.” The group also covered Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Spies” and “Save the People” from the musical Godspell.

“The Bon Iver song that I initially read as being about junkies in the Pacific Northwest donating plasma for money in the ’80s, because that was a thing a lot of my friends did,” frontman John Darnielle said in note about the project. “A lot of those friends have gone home to God now so this song holds, for me, both great pain, and the sweet memory of friends too beautiful for this world.”

Listen to three covers and read Darnielle’s full statement at Aquarium Drunkard.