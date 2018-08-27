Sun Kil Moon has released “Linda Blair,” the latest single from the band’s forthcoming album This Is My Dinner. It finds Mark Kozelek telling a longwinded, rambling tale of going to a music festival in Poland and meeting a very sick little girl who sounds like Linda Blair before it veers off into the even stranger territories of boxing, hating Steely Dan and The Eagles. It also references the songs of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, and Queen. This is the second record released from This Is My Dinner, following Sun Kil Moon’s treatment of The Partridge Family theme song “Come On Get Happy.” Listen to “Linda Blair” here.