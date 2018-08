Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen dropped last week and since then, she’s already released a new, non-album single called “Sorry,” which interpolates Tracy Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You” and features a guest verse from Nas.

Now as part of the Target-exclusive CD edition of the album, Nicki has shared two new tracks. While “Barbie Tingz” was technically released this May, “Regular Degular” is a completely new single. Check it out below via MissInfo.