Montreal-based producer Marie Davidson has announced a new album, Working Class Woman, as well as her signing to Ninja Tune. If you’re familiar with Davidson, it’s probably via her work as one half of electronic duo Essaie Pas, or through her solo music, notably 2016’s Adieux au Dancefloor: icy, left-field dance music marrying techno exuberance and post-punk aloofness. True to form, today’s new single “So Right” is a stylish and sensuous meditation on pleasure that blurs psychic and linguistic boundaries between “sexual” and “conceptual.” “I feel like I could die / And be happy tonight,” Davidson murmurs, against a pallette of cool, pliable synths.

In press materials, Davidson describes Working Class Woman as “an egotistical album,” inspired by (among other things) her recent intense touring schedule, her interest in the humanities, and some personal introspection. It will be Davidson’s fourth full-length, and it’s out October 5 from Ninja Tune.

“So Right” arrives with a smoky extended remix from Spanish DJ and producer John Talabot. Check out the album version of the track and Talabot’s remix plus details and cover art for the upcoming album below.

Marie Davidson, Working Class Woman track list

1. “Your Biggest Fan”

2. “Work It”

3. “The Psychologist”

4. “Lara”

5. “Day Dreaming”

6. “The Tunnel”

7. “Workaholic Paranoid Bitch”

8. “So Right”

9. “Burn Me”

10. “La chambre intérieure”