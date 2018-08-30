Janet Jackson Pays Homage to Michael Jackson in New Video

Yesterday, Janet Jackson has released a short video clip that pays tribute to her late brother Michael Jackson and his 1992 video for “Remember The Time” on what would have been his 60th birthday. The original video was a short film directed by John Singleton featuring Eddie Murphy, Iman, The Pharcyde, and Magic Johnson in ancient Egypt where Michael Jackson appears before Murphy’s Pharaoh in order to woo the Queen portrayed by Iman. In Janet’s brief version, she plays a queen at her throne watching as vine stars such as King Bach and BlameItOnKway try to win her over while Jackson’s recent single “Made For Now” featuring Daddy Yankee. Watch the clip below.