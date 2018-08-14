Last month, Sam Beam’s Iron & Wine announced a new EP Weed Garden, made up of songs he wrote and recorded between last year’s album Beast Epic and 2013’s Ghost on Ghost. Today, he released the second single from the forthcoming project, “Waves of Galveston,” which Beam originally performed for the AV Club back in 2013. The studio version of the track follows the release of the EP’s first single, “What Hurts Worse.” Listen to “Waves of Galveston” below.