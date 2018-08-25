Geto Boys’ DJ Ready Red Dead at 53

Former Geto Boys DJ and producer DJ Ready Red has died from what is believed to be a heart attack at his home in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. His death was confirmed by former Geto Boys member Willie D in a video statement posted on Instagram, where the rapper said a few words about the passing of his friend and groupmate. “To say that he was a pioneer would be an understatement,” Willie says in the clip. “Red was before his time…Rest in peace, homie.” He was 53 years old.

Born Collins Adams Leysath, Red was raised in New Jersey, joining the Geto Boys in 1986 as the crew’s first DJ and producer. Together with Sire Jukebox, Prince Johnny C, and Little Billy (later known as Bushwick Bill), the producer recorded the Geto Boys’ debut album Making Trouble, which was released in 1988.

As the group’s lineup changed throughout the years, Red continued to produce much of their early output, as well as Willie D’s solo debut album Controversy in 1989. Red left the Geto Boys just before the release of their 1991 album, We Can’t Be Stopped, in the midst of controversy surrounding his compensation, but remained an iconic Houston DJ up until his death. Watch Willie D’s video statement below.