Hear Ezra Furman’s Fuzzed-Out Cover of Vampire Weekend’s “Unbelievers”
While we wait for Mitsubishi Macchiato or whatever the next Vampire Weekend album is called (please let it be Mitsubishi Macchiato), outsider indie rocker Ezra Furman has recorded a cover of 2013’s great Modern Vampires of the City track “Unbelievers.” Furman’s version is a rough, sped-up punk rendition that transforms the original’s organ-like triumphal buildup into a screwy, sneering vocalization. This is no way at all to appreciate Furman’s own prodigious capabilities as a songwriter, but it is an excellent opportunity to imagine what Modern Vampires might sound like at the approximate energy-to-fidelity ratio of Jeff Rosenstock.
Here’s what Furman, with an appropriate literary flourish, had to say about covering Vampire Weekend:
“With Ivy League cunning they realized there were more interesting and profitable directions to go with their music. But the punk instincts still shine through in many of their songs. I heard ‘Unbelievers’ as a punk song almost immediately, adventurous production and orchestral touches notwithstanding. It takes one to know one. In the midst of our recent ambitious and inventive music, I started to get a strong urge to reconnect with my high-tempo voice shredding punk roots. Covering this song was a perfect gateway from one to the other. Plus, no matter how deep in love I am with Judaism, there is a never-ending supply of religious alienation and rage in me. Felt good to spill some more of that out.”
Two Ezras in collaboration are unstoppable https://t.co/iAZZwf11md
— Ezra Furman (@ezrafurman) August 28, 2018
Listen below.