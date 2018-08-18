Deven Davis, Wife of Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis, Dead at 39

Deven Davis, wife of Korn singer Jonathan Davis, died yesterday at age 39. As TMZ reports, news of her death comes on the same day that her husband filed a restraining order against her, a move which followed their divorce in 2016. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

A statement from Jonathan and the Davis family says that they were “brokenhearted” by the news. “The Davis family is brokenhearted over the devastating loss of Deven Davis. We ask that you respect their privacy—and the privacy of those close to the family—and allow them the space to mourn in private. We thank you for your love, understanding and prayers of support during this difficult time.”

TMZ reports that Jonathan filed a domestic violence restraining order, saying in his court declaration that Deven was “constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine, and Norco” and had been to rehab 6 times. A temporary restraining order was reportedly issued blocking Deven’s child custody and visitation rights.